Connor Bedard scores on crazy shot off goalie to put him atop IIHF Men's World Championship tourney leaderboard

Connor Bedard is now tied for the IIHF Men’s World Championship lead with five goals in just three games. The Blackhawks phenom continued his incredible start to the tournament on Tuesday with a tough-angled shot that bounced off the goalie’s skate.

Check it out:

Goal🚨: Superstar Bedard scores his 5th goal of the tournament, and is now tied for the tournament lead in goals! 🔥✅



Canada now leads 5-1 against Austria! #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/UtmpBpWLyp — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 14, 2024

The only other player with five goals at this point in the tournament is Finland’s Oliver Kapanen.

Bedard and Team Canada have had a perfect start to the Men’s Worlds, going 2-0 in their first two games of group play, and on track to beat Austria for a third win at the time of publication.

Bedard had a chance to score his fifth goal earlier in the game, but the opportunity blew up in his face. Literally.

Bedard was lining up a wrist shot when his stick snapped in two. Bedard threw his stump of a stick aside afterwards.

Team Canada’s next game is against Norway on Thursday at 1:20 p.m.

