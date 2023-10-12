Connor Bedard reacts to his first goal: ‘It's something you dream of'

Connor Bedard reacts to his first goal: ‘It's something you dream of' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Thursday, Connor Bedard wrote himself into NHL and Blackhawks history, scoring the first goal of his career.

"It's something you dream of, of course," Bedard told TNT directly after the goal. "And my family's in attendance which makes it even better. Felt good to get it out of the way so you don't have to think about it. Yeah, felt good."

Special moment for Bedard calls for a special chat between periods @NHL_on_TNT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hqL1pqMinb — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 12, 2023

Bedard entered the Bruins' zone dishing a crispy, behind-the-back pass to Ryan Donato. He shot the puck, and the Blackhawks crashed the net while the puck slipped out behind. Bedard swooped around the net, picked up the puck, and swung it around into the net.

"Good job by our guys to create that chaos and I was lucky enough to put it in," Bedard said.

With that, Bedard became the third-youngest player in Blackhawks franchise history to score a goal. He is officially 18 years and 84 days old at the time of his first goal.

He scored his goal on the same day Eddie Olczyk -- the second-youngest player in franchise history to score --- scored his first goal.

