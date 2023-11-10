Connor Bedard makes NHL history with electric night vs. Lightning originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks phenom Connor Bedard registered his first career multi-point game on Thursday night vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, but that was just the tip of the iceberg on an historic evening.

Bedard registered three points in the first period of the game alone, with two goals and an assist on his ledger before the first 20 minutes were up.

He then added a fourth point with an assist on Corey Perry’s second period power play goal, giving the Blackhawks a 5-2 lead.

According to Stathead, Bedard is now the youngest player in the NHL to register four points in a game since Bep Guidolin did so for the Boston Bruins in a Feb. 1944 game against the New York Rangers.

Bedard is also the youngest player to ever score two goals and register two assists in a game in NHL history.

Bedard could still make more history in the game too. According to Stathead, Bedard would be the youngest player in NHL history to register a five point game if he can add another goal or another assist. If he adds another goal, he would be the youngest player in NHL history to register a hat trick, besting Jordan Staal’s three goals when he was 18 years and 153 days old.

