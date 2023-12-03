Connor Bedard extends his own Blackhawks' record in loss vs. Wild

The Chicago Blackhawks won’t remember their recent road trip fondly, as they were outscored 12-3 in three consecutive losses, but Connor Bedard had at least one thing to be happy about.

Bedard picked up an assist on Taylor Raddysh’s third period power play goal in a 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, and in doing so he extended a record that he already owned.

The assist gives Bedard at least one point in nine consecutive road games, a Blackhawks’ record for a rookie, according to the team.

According to the Blackhawks, the points streak is the longest for an NHL rookie since Auston Matthews registered points in 11 consecutive road games for the Maple Leafs during the 2016-17 season.

The NHL record, for those curious, belongs to Nathan MacKinnon, who registered at least one point in 16 consecutive road games during the 2013-14 season.

The Blackhawks have now lost seven consecutive road games, having not won away from the United Center since Nov. 9 against Tampa Bay.

