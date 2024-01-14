Fan vote fills out NHL All-Star Game roster. Who's going to Toronto?
The results of fan NHL All-Star voting was announced on Saturday and filled in names that were missing when the league announced one player from every team.
Maple Leafs forward William Nylander, who just signed an eight-year, $92 million contract extension after a spectacular start to the season, is going to the game in Toronto. So are teammates Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly to join previously named Auston Matthews.
The fast-starting Vancouver Canucks got four players — goalie Thatcher Demko and forwards Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser — to join defenseman Quinn Hughes.
Former Hart Trophy winner Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers) and former Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche) also made the fan cut.
Though players were named, they haven't been assigned to teams yet. The NHL will return to the format of having team captains pick the teams in a draft, which will occur two days before the All-Star Game.
Here is who made the roster for the Feb. 1-3 All-Star weekend:
Which NHL All-Stars were voted in by fans?
Skaters
William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs, 1,393,578 votes
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche, 1,065,367
Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks, 976,716
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers, 967,975
Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs, 946,154
J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks, 839,215
Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs, 830,480
Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks, 762,378
Goaltenders
Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks, 1,398,699
Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers, 712,100
Alexandar Georgiev, Colorado Avalanche, 584,071
Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins, 578,739
NHL reveals drew house-designed jerseys for 2024 All-Star Game ⤵️https://t.co/ee3Z1cPAmH
— NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) January 14, 2024
Which Eastern Conference players were named to the NHL All-Star Game?
David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres
Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes
Boone Jenner, Columbus Blue Jackets
Alex DeBrincat, Detroit Red Wings
Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers
Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens
Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils
Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders
Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers
Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators
Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals
Note: Jenner (broken jaw) and Hughes (upper body) are injured. Jenner is expected back in time. Hughes is week-to-week, but he was named to take part in the skills competition. New York Rangers star Artemi Panarin asked not to go because he and his wife are expecting their second child.
Which Western Conference players were named to the NHL All-Star Game?
Frank Vatrano was surprised by wife Rebecca and daughter Ophelia after practice today to let him know he's an NHL All-Star!
👀 The shirt 👀#FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/VrUwwxPRQe
— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 5, 2024
Frank Vatrano, Anaheim Ducks
Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes
Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames
Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Cam Talbot, Los Angeles Kings
Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild
Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators
Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues
Tomas Hertl, San Jose Sharks (2nd)
Oliver Bjorkstrand, Seattle Kraken
Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights
Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
Note: Bedard is out six to eight weeks after jaw surgery, a timeline that is expected to keep him from being the youngest All-Star in NHL history. Oettinger and Kaprizov, who were hurt at the time of the initial announcement, returned to action this week.
When and where is the 2024 NHL All-Star Game?
All-Star weekend will be Feb. 1-3 at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. The first night features captains drafting their teams (6 p.m. ET, ESPN). The revamped skills competition is on Feb. 2 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) and the 3-on-3 All-Star Game is on Feb. 3 (3 p.m. ET, ABC).
Who will take part in the NHL All-Star skills competition?
The NHL named 10 players who will take part in the skills competition. The remaining two players will be voted in by fans.
David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs
Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 NHL All Star Game rosters: Fan vote fills out roster