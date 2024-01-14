Fan vote fills out NHL All-Star Game roster. Who's going to Toronto?

The results of fan NHL All-Star voting was announced on Saturday and filled in names that were missing when the league announced one player from every team.

Maple Leafs forward William Nylander, who just signed an eight-year, $92 million contract extension after a spectacular start to the season, is going to the game in Toronto. So are teammates Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly to join previously named Auston Matthews.

The fast-starting Vancouver Canucks got four players — goalie Thatcher Demko and forwards Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser — to join defenseman Quinn Hughes.

Former Hart Trophy winner Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers) and former Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche) also made the fan cut.

Though players were named, they haven't been assigned to teams yet. The NHL will return to the format of having team captains pick the teams in a draft, which will occur two days before the All-Star Game.

Here is who made the roster for the Feb. 1-3 All-Star weekend:

Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander was voted in by fans to the NHL All-Star Game in Toronto.

Which NHL All-Stars were voted in by fans?

Skaters

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs, 1,393,578 votes

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche, 1,065,367

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks, 976,716

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers, 967,975

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs, 946,154

J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks, 839,215

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs, 830,480

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks, 762,378

Goaltenders

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks, 1,398,699

Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers, 712,100

Alexandar Georgiev, Colorado Avalanche, 584,071

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins, 578,739

Which Eastern Conference players were named to the NHL All-Star Game?

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

Boone Jenner, Columbus Blue Jackets

Alex DeBrincat, Detroit Red Wings

Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers

Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals

Note: Jenner (broken jaw) and Hughes (upper body) are injured. Jenner is expected back in time. Hughes is week-to-week, but he was named to take part in the skills competition. New York Rangers star Artemi Panarin asked not to go because he and his wife are expecting their second child.

Which Western Conference players were named to the NHL All-Star Game?

Frank Vatrano, Anaheim Ducks

Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Cam Talbot, Los Angeles Kings

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators

Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues

Tomas Hertl, San Jose Sharks (2nd)

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Seattle Kraken

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Note: Bedard is out six to eight weeks after jaw surgery, a timeline that is expected to keep him from being the youngest All-Star in NHL history. Oettinger and Kaprizov, who were hurt at the time of the initial announcement, returned to action this week.

When and where is the 2024 NHL All-Star Game?

All-Star weekend will be Feb. 1-3 at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. The first night features captains drafting their teams (6 p.m. ET, ESPN). The revamped skills competition is on Feb. 2 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) and the 3-on-3 All-Star Game is on Feb. 3 (3 p.m. ET, ABC).

Who will take part in the NHL All-Star skills competition?

The NHL named 10 players who will take part in the skills competition. The remaining two players will be voted in by fans.

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

