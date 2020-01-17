Connor Barwin joins Eagles as special assistant to G.M.

Connor Barwin did not play in 2019, but he remained involved with the game by visiting the Eagles’ NovaCare Complex at least once a week to mentor young players.

This season, he will have a formal role with the team.

The Eagles announced Friday they have hired Barwin as special assistant to the General Manager.

Barwin will help the personnel staff in scouting talent during the offseason. He attended the East-West Shrine Bowl practices earlier this week and will scout the Senior Bowl next week in Mobile, Alabama.

During the season, Barwin will focus on player development, especially for the rookies’ transition into the NFL.

“I’m done playing football, but my football career is not over,” Barwin told Dave Spadaro for an upcoming episode of Eagles Insider Podcast. “I want to stay involved. I want to help this team wherever I can and also learn the other side of the game from the coaches and the personnel side. There’s still a lot that I can learn about the on-field part of the game, as well. I love being around the game. I still want to win a Super Bowl, multiple Super Bowls.”

Barwin played 10 seasons, spending 2013-16 with the Eagles. He made 31.5 sacks as an Eagle, including a career-high 14.5 in 2014.