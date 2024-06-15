Connolly signs for Stockport after leaving Blackpool

Callum Connolly has agreed a two-year deal with Stockport [Getty Images]

Stockport County have signed Callum Connolly on a two-year deal after his contract expired at fellow League One side Blackpool.

The versatile 26-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield, joins Stockport after making 108 appearances over three years for the Seasiders.

Connolly began his career at Everton and had loan spells with Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town and Bolton Wanderers before joining Blackpool in 2021.

“To sign someone of Callum’s character, versatility and experience, having playing over half of his career in the Championship, is a brilliant coup for the club," said manager Dave Challinor.