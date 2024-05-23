Connolly leads Tigers at golf championship

May 22—St. Regis high school golfer Jack Connolly fired a two-day total score of 171, good for tenth place individually at the State Class C championship in Hamilton last week.

And in the process, he helped the Tigers place sixth in the boys team standings, the only local Class C team to place.

Scobey won the boys team title with a score of 509 and the girls from Broadus captured the ladies team title with a score of 569.

The two-day tournament was held at the Hamilton Golf Club last Tuesday and Wednesday.

Connolly's tenth place finish earned him All-state honors, along with 14 other boys who finished in the top 15. He was joined on the All-state team by his St. Regis teammate, Denver Thomas, who tied for fifteenth with a golfer from Westby-Grenora.

No other boys or girls from Class C schools in Sanders and Mineral Counties were named to the squad and St. Regis was the only team in the final team standings.

Manhattan Christian's Carter VanDyken was first in the individual standings with a two-day total score of 159.

St. Regis' Kaleb Park was third on the Tigers team with a 183. Connolly shot an 87 the first day of the tourney, then carded an 84 on Wednesday. Thomas opened with a 96, then concluded his round with an 87 Wednesday.

Casha Corder of Fort Benton was the top girl golfer, posting a two-day score of 156.

Meanwhile, at the Marias Valley Golf Course near Shelby, Jefferson's boys claimed the Class B crown with a 635. No local Class B golf teams qualified for the boys' state championship.

Deer Lodge's Leevi Bohrer was the top male golfer with a 145

Thompson Falls girls were represented in the tournament by freshman Aubrey Baxter and Solveig Nygaard. Baxter's sixth place finish earned her a place on the Class B All-state team.

Baxter was the top local golfer, finishing tied for sixth with a score of 184. The Lady Hawks did not qualify enough golfers for either team event.

Ari Judd of Three Forks won the girls individual championship with a two-day total of 159.

Lone Peak won the girls' team title with a score of 768.