Conner Weigman injury update: Jimbo Fisher says Texas A&M QB day-to-day ahead of Arkansas

Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher offered an injury update on sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman on Monday.

The former five-star recruit and starter for the 2023 college football season exited Saturday's game vs. Auburn after suffering an apparent ankle injury vs. the Tigers late in the first half. He never returned to the game — he was seen limping heavily toward the locker room — and had to be replaced by backup and LSU transfer Max Johnson.

The former was more than serviceable in replacement of Weigman, completing 7 of 11 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns, one of which went to his own brother, Jake Johnson. While the Aggies presumably would be in good hands with Max Johnson, it remains to be seen whether Weigman can return to play for Texas A&M's Week 5 game vs. Arkansas in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Here's everything you need to know about Weigman's injury ahead of the Aggies' matchup with Arkansas on Saturday:

Conner Weigman injury update

Fisher said Weigman is "day-to-day" leading up to Texas A&M's game against Arkansas on Saturday.

“He's day to day, he’s healing up,” Fisher told reporters on Monday. “A little sprain, got a little swelling, and hopefully it’ll come down. Looks like it will.”

What is Conner Weigman's injury?

Weigman's injury was considered a lower leg injury when he exited last Saturday's game vs. Auburn. On Monday, Fisher clarified that Weigman's injury is not a high ankle sprain, (a more severe version of a typical ankle injury). Fisher also mentioned an ankle sprain when referencing Weigman's ailment.

"If you get an ankle sprain or something like that, one day you could not be on it, the next day you could be running," Fisher said. "That goes daily on what happens and where it goes and what the trainers say. That's not for me."

Will Conner Weigman play in Texas A&M's game vs. Arkansas?

Fisher made no indications on whether Weigman would play against Arkansas on Saturday. However, he did note the Aggies would monitor how he feels in practice and let the trainers make the decision on his availability.

Texas A&M QB depth chart

If Weigman is unable to go, it's likely Johnson will once again step up to start in his stead. He was efficient with limited passing attempts, completing 7 of 11 passes for 123 yards and two scores. (Weigman had completed 8 of 14 passes before he exited with a 6-3 lead).

Prior to transferring to College Station, Johnson completed 313 of 523 passes (59.8 percent) for 3,884 yards and 35 touchdowns to seven interceptions at LSU in 2020-21. He also completed 43 of 71 passes (70.1 percent) for 517 yards and three touchdowns in 2022, his first year with the Aggies.

Fisher added he's confident in Johnson should Weigman be unavailable for Saturday's game against Arkansas.

“Which I’ve said you have two guys, and guys I’ve said in the beginning I felt very confident with," Fisher said. "And what he did, he came in and played excellent football and did a great job and made plays and really led us through the game."

The left-handed quarterback transferred to Texas A&M from LSU prior to the 2022 season. In two seasons with the Tigers, Johnson threw for 3,884 yards and 33 touchdowns in 17 games. Johnson also started three games last season.

Conner Weigman 2023 stats

Passing stats: 82 of 119 passing (68.9 percent), 979 yards, eight touchdowns to two interceptions

Rushing stats: 63 rushing yards, two touchdowns

