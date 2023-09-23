Conner Weigman ankle: Texas A&M quarterback leaves Auburn game with apparent injury

Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0 SEC) football quarterback Connor Weigman left Saturday's game against Auburn (3-0, 0-0) with an apparent ankle injury in the second quarter. The former five-star recruit was seen in the training tent before limping to the locker room with trainers.

Weigman appeared to be injured on a blitz from Auburn's Jaylin Simpson that knocked the Aggies quarterback to the ground. Weigman's pass to Evan Stewart fell incomplete, and he returned immediately for the third-down play (an incompletion to Jahdae Walker). Following the play, he headed to the injury tent on the sideline before leaving toward the locker room.

REQUIRED READING: Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M contract, buyout clause

Weigman completed 8 of 14 passes for 80 yards before leaving the game. The Aggies led the Tigers 6-0 at the time of his exit.

Here is Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman heading to the locker room with 4:30 left in the second.



ESPN reporting he was shouting in pain on sidelines. Took hit on that play he was lined up in A&M end zone. pic.twitter.com/9YfFgvxt9n — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) September 23, 2023

Connor Weigman ankle injury update

Weigman exited the game following the Aggies drive on which he was injured; it was the last of the second quarter before the game went to halftime.

Following halftime, ESPN sideline reporter Kris Budden reported Weigman was still being evaluated with a "lower left leg injury" and that Texas A&M had not provided any further updates as to his status.

Texas A&M quarterback depth chart

Backup quarterback Max Johnson started the second half for the Aggies. The LSU transfer has been credited with completing 56 of 91 passes (61.5 percent) for 620 yards and five touchdowns in two years heading into Saturday's game.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Conner Weigman ankle injury update: Texas A&M QB leaves Auburn game