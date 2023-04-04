Conner Harer cites special bond with Scott Goodale in his Rutgers wrestling commitment: ‘Can’t wait to win a national title with him in my corner’

A major part of Conner Harer picking Rutgers wrestling among a list of the sports blue blood programs comes from the connection the recruit formed with Scott Goodale. It was a special connection that Harer, one of the top recruits in the nation, said helped sell him on the Scarlet Knights.

A class of 2024 recruit, Harer had a 133-5 record during three seasons at Montgomery High School (Montgomery, PA). Last season, he wrestled at 152 pounds and finished first in the state.

At the time of his decision for Rutgers, he held offers from Bucknell, George Mason, Indiana, Lehigh, Michigan, Notre Dame, North Carolina, North Carolina State, UPenn, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Princeton, Stanford, Virginia and Virginia Tech among others.

“Coach Goodale is hands down the most down-to-earth coach I know at the highest level,” Harer told Rutgers Wire last week. “His energy is unmatched and he will do anything for his wrestlers. He ensures everyone is family and wants the best for everyone. One thing though, that I like most about coach is his understanding of life. As a Division 1 athlete, there’s a lot of pressure and anxiety that goes on, starting with keeping good grades to performing on the mat. He knows that some people may struggle mentally and physically and sometimes just can’t adapt to it, but reminds them that there is more to life than wrestling. “Having someone who cares about you like family in your corner, makes it even better compete for. Knowing that I’m going to war out there and he has my back allows me to be freer and have fun. He has all the characteristics of a great coach and more. Can’t wait to win a national title with him in my corner.”

The landing of Harer is a significant recruiting battle for Goodale, landing him a wrestler who legitimately projects as an All-American caliber prospect. Goodale deserves credit for his recruitment and being able to land such a coveted recruit.

Harer said that relationships mattered in his committing to the Scarlet Knights.

“I was greeted and treated like family in every aspect. The coaches are awesome and have plenty of ability to help me reach my goals. The team itself has one key fundamental that no other college had, and that’s family. They all get along and treat everyone the same. Everyone is like-minded and wants to reach/surpass every goal in place,” Harer said. “In college to be a national champ you have to eat, sleep, and breathe wrestling, and the guys on the team really bring out the true components of a champion. Being a great wrestler is one thing, but being a great person is another, and every coach and athlete on the team fulfills that category. I’m excited for the future and ready to make some noise! Pennsylvania is about to bring some hardware into Jersey!”

