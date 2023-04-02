Conner Harer breaks down his Rutgers wrestling commitment: ‘Pennsylvania is about to bring some hardware into Jersey!’

Last week, Rutgers wrestling snagged a major national talent in Conner Harer. It was a big recruiting win for the Scarlet Knights as they landed a top talent from Pennsylvania.

One of the top wrestlers in the nation, Harer posted a 133-5 record during three seasons at Montgomery High School (Montgomery, PA). Last season, he wrestled at 152 pounds and finished first in the state.

He is a class of 2024 commitment for Rutgers and head coach Scott Goodale.

He held offers from Bucknell, George Mason, Indiana, Lehigh, Michigan, Notre Dame, North Carolina, North Carolina State, UPenn, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Princeton, Stanford, Virginia and Virginia Tech among others.

His decision to pick Rutgers is massive news for the program as they look to restock the program with top-tier athletes.

“I chose Rutgers University for numerous reasons. The moment I talked with the coaches and stepped on campus, I got a feeling that this was my new home,” Harer told Rutgers Wire. “I was greeted and treated like family in every aspect. The coaches are awesome and have plenty of ability to help me reach my goals. The team itself has one key fundamental that no other college had, and that’s family. They all get along and treat everyone the same. Everyone is like-minded and wants to reach/surpass every goal in place. “In college to be a national champ you have to eat, sleep, and breathe wrestling, and the guys on the team really bring out the true components of a champion. Being a great wrestler is one thing, but being a great person is another, and every coach and athlete on the team fulfills that category. I’m excited for the future and ready to make some noise! Pennsylvania is about to bring some hardware into Jersey!”

As a sophomore, Harer finished first in the state at 145 pounds, giving him state championship titles in each of the past two years.

His commitment to Rutgers ends a long courtship that extends a couple of years to when he was an underclassman at Montgomery. Now with his decision made and public, Harer believes in the direction of the program to continue its rise through the rankings.

The message from the staff and the team is something he says stood out in his recruitment.

“Knowing that I was wanted and supported by everyone,” Harer said. “Coaches, staff and teammates are constantly messaging me throughout the year, making sure I’m doing good and catching up on things. Goes a long way when the whole team shows they care about you.”

