Connections, smarts land Corey Hendren to lead Tallahassee Community College men's basketball

Monday celebrated a changing of the guard for Tallahassee Community College men's basketball.

The Eagles' new head basketball coach Corey Hendren, alongside his wife, Caroline, was formally introduced inside of the Bill Hebrock Eagledome as seven Panhandle Conference banners hung from the rafters.

Hendren, 31, is from Lexington, South Carolina and is the program's sixth head coach, replacing Rick Cabrera who is now at NCAA Division I Northwestern State.

"I want to say thank you to Chuck Moore, Dr. [Sheri] Rowland, and Dr. [Jim] Murdaugh for the opportunity to lead Tallahassee Community College men's basketball," Hendren said at his introductory press conference. "My wife and I are home and excited to join the TCC family. This is a special place and it's a privilege to join such a great institution.

"This is an exciting time for TCC athletics and I'm contributing to the culture that's already in place."

Tallahassee Community College men's basketball coach Corey Hendren and wife, Caroline pose for a photo at his introductory press conference at the Bill Hebrock Eagledome in Tallahassee, Florida, Monday, May 8, 2023

Hendren comes from Division II UNC Pembroke as the team's associate head coach for the past two years. He helped the Braves to a 53-8 record and won two Conference Carolina regular season championships.

Hendren has accumulated a 122-48 record as an associate head coach or lead assistant.

His correspondence with TCC director of athletics Moore goes back to the when they coached against each other in a NJCAA Division I Region 10 contest during the 2014 basketball season ― Hendren, USC Salkehatchie; Moore, Richard Bland.

"I'll always be 1-0 against him," Moore joked when introducing Hendren. "That game alone showed me the poise he had, how he treated and coached his players ― and he's only gotten better. He's always learning and trying to find the newest and greatest thing.

"Corey understands junior college basketball already. He was ahead of the curve of everybody in the United States that wanted this job."

Corey Hendren plans to put his own stamp on Tallahassee Community College, but hopes to continue the program's success

Tallahassee Community College men's basketball head coach Corey Hendren addresses the crowd at his introductory press conference at the Bill Hebrock Eagledome in Tallahassee, Florida, Monday, May 8, 2023

The Eagles are coming off a 31-6 season and Panhandle Conference championship which sparked a Final Four run in the NJCAA Division I National Tournament.

Hendren is hoping to maintain the momentum as he embarks on a new journey in his ninth year of coaching.

"There's a clear energy within the athletic department," he said. "Coach Cabrera did it the right way and Tallahassee has been successful with multiple coaches. To be able to come into a program that just made a Final Four is a privilege and honor.

"There's an opportunity not just to win, but to take care of the student-athletes, support them, and help them reach their goals."

The Eagles currently has three returning players that will be inherited to Hendren ― Taj Davis, James Fygetakis-Gollop, and Lee Langstaff.

So, Hendren's process of recruiting and filling out his coaching staff has already started.

"Got to hit the ground running," he said of his initial head coaching tasks. "The moment I accepted the job, the work began. There's a lot of guys leaving that got great opportunities, so we have to bring in a lot of players and get a coaching staff that aligns with what we do."

Hendren knows a little bit about the Panhandle Conference. While coaching USC Salkehatchie, he said his teams competed against conference members such as Chipola and Gulf Coast.

"The level of athlete is unreal, but what's not talked about enough is the coaching," Hendren said. "This is some of the best coaches on any level. Every night is going to be a challenge and there's not an easy game. We're going to win by me recruiting great student-athletes that fit what we're doing and develop a culture and work ethic that gives us a chance to win those games.

"We want to be known for our defensive rebounding. Everyone talks about playing fast, but we want to play with great pace to show we're the toughest and most unselfish team."

Hendren knows that with his new gig, comes great expectations.

But he's up for the challenge.

"There's a little pressure, but good pressure," Hendren said. "It's exciting to have people that support and want to come out. I think if we keep recruiting and developing guys, we're going to have a great product on the court."

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: TCC MBB: New coach Corey Hendren speaks for the first time since hire