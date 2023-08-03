How connections helped bring Northwestern transfer OL Dylan Senda to Auburn football

AUBURN — Roster construction never sleeps.

Auburn football made a late addition Sunday evening, bringing in transfer offensive lineman Dylan Senda from Northwestern. Senda, a three-star recruit in the Class of 2023, left the Wildcats after former coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired amid a hazing scandal.

Senda is the 10th offensive lineman coach Hugh Freeze has added this offseason. Five of the newcomers are from the portal (Senda, Gunner Britton, Avery Jones, Jaden Muskrat and Dillon Wade), four are out of high school (Tyler Johnson, Bradyn Joiner, Connor Lew and Clay Wedin and one is from junior college (Izavion Miller).

“There’s no secret that I made that a priority," Freeze said Thursday. "Dylan was a highly-recruited kid out of high school. ... (Offensive line coach Jake Thornton) had a relationship with him already. So did Darren Hiller, who is a new staff member here who’s been with me before. I think that gave us an edge."

Thornton recruited Senda while he was at Ole Miss and Hiller recruited the Michigan native when he was at Indiana, according to 247Sports.

"He is a big, good-looking dude and he’s a freshman. Basically, I think we’ve added a guy that has a long-term future here. He fits the Auburn culture and so does his family. Excited to have him. He’s swimming right now because he just heard yesterday what we call inside zone and that’s all new to him. He’ll be patient because he’s a freshman."

At Thursday's practice — the first in preparation for the upcoming 2023 season — Wade, Tate Johnson, Jones, Kam Stutts and Britton worked with the first-team offense. Garner Langlo, Jeremiah Wright, Lew, Muskrat and Miller made up the second-team line and Johnson, Joiner, Jalil Irvin, EJ Harris and Wedin were on the third team.

"I'm excited about our O-line," Freeze said. "I really think we've improved ourselves there."

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Dylan Senda: How transfer OL came to Auburn football, what he brings