'We have that connection': QB-WR chemistry on display in Genoa's victory

Aiden Brunkhorst has a buffet of choices when he determines who snacks are delivered to on offense.

Genoa's senior quarterback tossed four touchdowns to three different receivers Friday in a 42-6 victory over Toledo Bowsher.

"I get my name in the paper, but around me we have stars at every position," Brunkhorst said. "My dudes were getting open. All my receivers made my job easier. They were blitz heavy, it was hard to create a pocket. I bought some time, I'm trying to use my legs."

Only one of Brunkhorst's passes hit the ground. He completed 12 of 13 tosses for 272 yards without an interception.

"The first thing was the offensive line," he said. "That team likes to play, man, and you have to block six. To have time against that defense is impressive. I don't think I've thrown four touchdowns. Huron last year was a big game for yards.

"It might be the first time. I loved it. It was a fun game. Efficient. Guys made a lot of plays. It's not strictly a goal to throw touchdowns, but when it happens it's a good feeling."

Leading receiver Austin Teet hasn't appeared on the menu because he's recovering from an injury. Alex Spencer had 122 yards on four catches, including touchdowns from 71 and 8 yards out.

He rushed for a 17-yard score.

"In preseason and 7 on 7, he's been my target," Brunkhorst said. "It may have been a breakout game, but not to me. He's that good. We expect that. He has the attributes you want in that spot. He's quick, he runs a good route.

"He's in the spot you want, and we have chemistry. He has good hands. He's going to be a special weapon, and he's a junior."

The long touchdown was a fake screen.

"Second play of the drive, the corner bit down and he had a couple steps," Brunkhorst said. "It was a deep ball up the sideline and he made a move at the 10. It was a play we knew should be open, when it was called we were both excited."

Imagine what execution did for the mood.

"It's my third year starting, the game has slowed down," Brunkhorst said. "That's huge for any position, much less quarterback. I can see the defense, I have time from the offensive line, and I trust my legs to let plays develop.

"I have chemistry with guys returning. The same offensive plays are installed, we can perfect things. Footwork, I'm more comfortable rolling out to throw instead of rolling out and taking off every time."

Aidan Antry scored from 27 yards out on the ground and caught a 9-yard touchdown pass. He had a 61-yard reception.

"That might be my favorite play," Brunkhorst said of the latter. "That was an interesting drive. 8 yards. Holding. Intentional grounding. Third and 17, maybe 22. We ran that play once and it was open. I got flushed and ran.

"I had to read the safety. He popped open, and I split two defenders."

Denver Stewart had 73 yards and one touchdown on four catches.

"Last year, Teet was that X-factor teams feared," Brunkhorst said. "Denver's stepped up. He's sure handed and where you need him to be. He's a great linebacker, too. With Alex and he, we have that connection off the field that translates.

"It shows our depth. We have weapons."

"We have depth at linebacker, so many good athletes," Brunkhorst said. "Denver and Dom Lindenberger. Their hat is on the football every play. We have three down linemen who take on blocks. [The linebackers] had upward of 10 tackles both weeks.

"They have a nose for the football and they like to get dirty every play with energy. We tried to make them grind and avoid big plays."

