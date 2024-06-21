A connection from Decatur County to Olympics in Paris

Jun. 21—Some area sports fans will have a special interest in the upcoming Olympic games in Paris, France. Swimmers are currently in Indianapolis trying to make the U.S. Olympic team at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Gretchen and Alex Walsh, swimming out of Nashville, Tennessee, are related to the Gauck families from Ripley County and Decatur County, descendants of Harry P. Gauck and Clara Walsman Gauck.

"Their grandmother is our first cousin," Polly (Gauck) Fox said.

"We are a close family and just celebrated a large Gauck family reunion in Nashville in January 2024. There we celebrated with 150 family members with Claire (grandmother) and Alex and Gretchen's parents, Robert and Glynis Walsh attending the 3-day reunion event," Fox added.

The Walsh family resides in Nashville and the sisters swim for the Nashville Aquatic Club.

Gretchen and Alex both attend the University of Virginia and saw great success, setting NCAA records with the Cavaliers.

The success in the pool has continued as the pair competes in the international level.

Alex won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics, won the 2022 world championship in the 200 individual medley and is a 5-time NCAA individual champion. She is competing in several events at the national trials, being contested in the pool constructed in Lucas Oil Stadium.

"It is quite a phenomenon how they have transformed it (Lucas Oil Stadium)," Fox said.

Alex competed in the 100 and 200 breaststroke and the 200 individual medley. She finished sixth in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 200 breaststroke.

Gretchen already made a splash at the trials and set notice for the world to be ready for Paris. She won the 100 butterfly (55.31) to earn her ticket to Paris and set a new world record time of 55.18 in the semifinal. The previous world record was 55.48, set in 2016 by Sweden's Sarah Sjoestroem.

Gretchen also placed third in the 100 freestyle. She still has the 50 freestyle this weekend. Gretchen is a 3-time NCAA individual champion and a member of the NCAA record holding 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle, 200 medley and 400 medley relay teams at Virginia.

"We are a large, yet close family. Just an ordinary, loving family blessed to have good health, longevity, hard work and tenacious ambition in our genes," Fox added.

