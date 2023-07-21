ConnecticutSunteammates Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner announce engagement

Jul. 21—The post included a photo of the couple.

Bonner was selected by the Phoenix Suns with the fifth overall pick in the 2009 WNBA Draft. She played along UConn legend Diana Taurasi with the Suns for 10 seasons and helped the organization achieve two WNBA titles. The three-time WNBA sixth woman of the year was traded to Connecticut in 2020.

Thomas has spent her entire WNBA career with the Sun since the franchise selected her with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft. After accomplishing her fourth triple-double, she became the WNBA's career triple-double leader.

"There's just no one like her in the world," Bonner said following Thomas' historic game on June 25th.

Both players are having extremely strong seasons and each earned themselves another WNBA All-Star recognition. The teams were selected by captains two-time WNBA MVP A'Ja Wilson and UConn legned Breanna Stewart. Wilson selected both Bonner and Thomas for her squad.

The two reportedly started dating when Thomas was dealing with her Achilles injury back in 2021. They both have spoken about their relationship in press conferences and always speak highly of one another.

"I just love this organization so much," Bonner said prior to the Sun's victory over the Las Vegas Aces on June 8. "Literally, like it just changed my life as far as you know, off the court, meeting Alyssa."

