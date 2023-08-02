ConnecticutSundefeat Minnesota behind season-best performances from Ty Harris, Alyssa Thomas

Aug. 2—But with the Sun struggling to get its offense clicking and wanting to avoid dropping two in a row, the four-year WNBA veteran and former South Carolina star had her best game yet in a Sun uniform.

The Connecticut Sun defeated the Lynx Tuesday night 79-69 at Mohegan Sun Arena thanks to a season-high night from Harris and another triple-double performance from Alyssa Thomas.

Harris finished Tuesday with a season-high 17 points in 27 minutes off the bench. Thomas, who recorded her second-straight triple-double and fifth this season, led Connecticut with 21 points, a career-high 20 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and one block.

Harris scored 11 points, including six straight to end the first half, in her first 11 minutes off the bench Tuesday.

She scored the first bucket in the second quarter for the Sun (19-7) to even the game at 16 each. She then assisted on two separate shots made by DeWanna Bonner before she drained a 3-pointer of her own at 5:03 to give the Sun a 27-22 lead.

Harris extended the Sun's lead to seven twice during the half's last three minutes.

Harris spent her first three years in the league playing for the Dallas Wings after getting drafted No. 7 overall by the franchise in the 2020 WNBA Draft. She was traded to the Sun this January in part of a three-team deal, in which former Sun star Jonquel Jones was traded to New York. In May, Harris signed a two-year extension with Connecticut.

After shooting just 30 percent from the floor in the first quarter, including 1 of 6 from deep, the Sun shot 73 percent in the second quarter thanks to Harris.

Alyssa Thomas, who recorded a triple-double in Sunday's loss to the Lynx, kept the Sun afloat with seven rebounds in the game's first eight minutes.

Thomas, the WNBA's all-time career regular-season triple-double record holder, entered halftime with five points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals. Five minutes later, she was just two assists away from achieving the mark once again.

Her 10th assist of the night came with 1:33 left in the third quarter to Harris. Tiffany Hayes won a jump-ball and tipped it to Thomas who threw a lob pass to Harris downcourt as the former Gamecock laid it in.

The Sun forced the Lynx into giving up 22 points off 19 turnovers and outscored them in the paint 52-30.

Minnesota (13-14) was led by Lindsay Allen's16 points. Former UConn women's basketball star Dorka Juhász finished with a team-high 11 rebounds with three assists and four points. Former Husky Napheesa Collier sat out Tuesday's game with an ankle injury.

The Sun next plays at the Indiana Fever on Friday at 7 p.m. (YouTube TV).