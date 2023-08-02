ConnecticutSundefeat Minnesota behind historic triple-double performance from Alyssa Thomas

Aug. 2—Harris collected the ball atop the Sun's key, dribbled once, and then laid it in for the bucket.

Thomas' assist counted for her 10th of the night and marked her second-straight triple-double and fifth of the season — solidifying the WNBA's triple-double record holder's spot in league history.

The former Maryland forward finished with 21 points, a career-high 20 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and two blocks in 40 minutes during the Sun's 79-69 win over the Lynx Tuesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

"All I know is just to run the floor and she'll find me," Harris said. "It's amazing what she does; the triple-doubles, the amount of minutes she plays and just how hard she plays."

Thomas becomes the first player in WNBA history to record a 20-20-10 stat line and the fourth-ever player across both the WNBA and NBA to record 15-plus points, 15-plus rebounds and 10-plus assists without any turnovers (Nikola Vucevic 2021, Charles Barkley 1992, and Fat Lever 1988).

"You look at AT's stat line and it's just ... there are sometimes players that do things that you're really just speechless," Sun head coach Stephanie White said. "I mean, spectacular moment that we all witnessed here tonight and just really, really incredible effort by her."

White later added: "I hope that everybody that's in a building every time that she does it, doesn't take it for granted. I mean, nine career triple-doubles, are you kidding me? And she still got so far to go. I hope that we never do take it for granted and always continue to be awed at the numbers that she's able to put up."

Thomas, who's a top candidate for this year's WNBA MVP, extended her league record to nine all-time career regular-season triple-doubles and becomes the league's first player to record multiple back-to-back triple-double performances. The four-time All-Star previously recorded back-to-back triple-doubles in June against Chicago and New York. On Sunday, in the Sun's loss to Minnesota, she had 17 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

Per Elias Sports Bureau, Thomas' triple-double Tuesday is the quickest triple-double in terms of game time in WNBA history. Her 20 rebounds are also the most rebounds ever recorded in a WNBA triple-double.

"A lot of credit goes to my teammates," Thomas said. "You know, I say this every time that without them making the shots, I mean I really can't get triple-doubles."

Harris followed Thomas on Tuesday with a season-high 17 points and four assists in 27 minutes off the bench.

The former South Carolina guard is brand new to Uncasville this year after spending her first three years in the league playing for the Dallas Wings, who drafted her No. 7 overall in the 2020 WNBA Draft. She was traded to the Sun in January in part of a three-team deal that saw former Sun star Jonquel Jones traded to New York. In May, Harris signed a two-year extension with Connecticut.

"(The veterans) they're always in my ear," Harris said while nudging Thomas, who was sitting beside her in the postgame press conference. "They're always talking to me. They're keeping me confident day in and day out and they challenge me in practice, so I'm just ready when my number's called."

Harris scored her first 11 points, including six straight to end the first half, in her first 11 minutes off the bench Tuesday.

She scored the first bucket in the second quarter for the Sun (19-7) to tie the game at 16. She then assisted on two separate shots made by DeWanna Bonner before she drained a 3-pointer of her own at 5:03 to increase the lead to 27-22.

Harris extended the Sun's lead to seven two times during the half's last three minutes.

"It was big," White said. "Ty's had her moments, you know, throughout the season. And having somebody who can come off the bench and run our team is important. ... I thought she was terrific."

—

UConn's Haynes, Mitchell named to preseason award watch lists

—

UConn men set for European tour of camaraderie, competition

After shooting just 30 percent from the floor in the first quarter, including 1 of 6 from deep, the Sun shot 73 percent in the second quarter thanks to Harris.

Thomas kept the Sun afloat with seven rebounds in the game's first eight minutes. She entered halftime with five points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals. Five minutes later, she was just two assists away from achieving her triple-double.

After allowing the Lynx to shoot 57.3% on Sunday, Connecticut held them to 39% on Tuesday. The Sun forced the Lynx into giving up 22 points off 19 turnovers and outscored them in the paint 52-30.

Minnesota (13-14) was led by Lindsay Allen's16 points. Former UConn women's basketball star Dorka Juhász finished with a team-high 11 rebounds with three assists and four points. Former Husky Napheesa Collier sat out Tuesday's game with an ankle injury.

The Sun next plays at the Indiana Fever on Friday at 7 p.m. (YouTube TV).