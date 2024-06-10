Connecticut's Dan Hurley has turned down an offer to take over as coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN reports
Kristaps Porziņģis acknowledged that "something happened" but declined to elaborate on an apparent Game 2 injury. He's adamant that he'll play in Game 3.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
The Detroit Tigers' scoreboard operator had some fun at Aaron Rodgers' expense during Sunday's game with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Ava Jones and her family were hit by an allegedly impaired driver two days after she committed to the Hawkeyes.
The Sparks rookie had plenty to say about her WNBA rookie class, headlined by Caitlin Clark.
Sonnen, the UFC fighter turned YouTube sensation, is stepping back in the ring at age 47 to fight his old rival Saturday in Brazil.
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga
Dan Hurley may be headed to the Lakers. It was probably inevitable.
Two days from his 34th birthday, Holiday logged team highs of 26 points and 11 rebounds Sunday night. He made 11 of his 14 shots. Defensively, he drew Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić late, wearing down both. It was everything Boston needed.
The Sky have broken their silence about the flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark, and they had a lot to say.
Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis will play his 19th NFL season after re-signing with the Chicago Bears on a one-year contract.
Telli Swift, who has a daughter with Wilder, claimed she was worried he would be violent when he returned from his fight against Zhilei Zhang.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski debuts a series investigating historical rookie trends at each position. First up, the tight ends!
Scott Pianowski breaks down the recent NFL schedule release from a fantasy football perspective.
Saturday's 5-1 shellacking by Colombia reignited scrutiny on U.S. men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter.
This was not your typical Verstappen snoozer.
Before the MLB London Series, New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso asked reporters if he could get the town's famous Sunday roast on a day other than Sunday.
This could be a better situation than you’d assume at first glance. And Levis has a chance to solidify himself as the guy in Nashville because of it.
Porter is receiving treatment and cooperating with authorities.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.