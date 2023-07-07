Connecticuthighschool football to resume summer all-star game, face New York in 2024

Jul. 7—Connecticut last played a football all-star game in 2019, an intrastate game called the "Super 100 Classic." When it had gone out of state for a summer all-star game, it had usually faced Rhode Island.

"A matchup with Connecticut intrigued me," Kevin DeParde, executive director of the New York State High School Football Coaches Association, said in the announcement. "Having been involved in our upstate-downstate game in previous years, I knew that playing another state could be really exciting for our players and communities."

The announcement suggests Army's Michie Stadium as a possible site for the 2024 game but says that "nothing official has been agreed upon." The coaches plan to announce further details later this month.