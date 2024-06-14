Connecticut takes road win streak into matchup with Dallas

Connecticut Sun (11-1, 8-1 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (3-8, 2-5 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun hits the road against Dallas Wings trying to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Wings have gone 1-4 in home games. Dallas has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Sun are 4-0 on the road. Connecticut ranks ninth in the WNBA with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 7.6.

Dallas is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Connecticut allows to opponents. Connecticut averages 80.8 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 86.0 Dallas gives up to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Sun won the last matchup 74-72 on May 31, with Brionna Jones scoring 22 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teaira McCowan is averaging 13.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 26.3 points over the last 10 games.

Thomas is averaging 12.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Sun. DeWanna Bonner is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 2-8, averaging 81.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points per game.

Sun: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest), Satou Sabally: out (shoulder), Jaelyn Brown: out (nose), Natasha Howard: out (foot).

Sun: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.