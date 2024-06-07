Connecticut Sun to take on the New York Liberty Saturday

New York Liberty (9-2, 7-1 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (9-0, 6-0 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Connecticut Sun square off against the New York Liberty.

Connecticut went 27-13 overall and 14-6 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Sun averaged 82.7 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.0% from behind the arc last season.

New York went 16-4 in Eastern Conference action and 32-8 overall during the 2023-24 season. The Liberty shot 46.0% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Liberty: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.