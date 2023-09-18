Connecticut Sun and New York Liberty receive WNBA awards

The WNBA awards season is upon us and the league most recently announced the Executive of the Year and the Coach of the Year recipients. The Executive of the Year was voted on by the general manager of each of the league’s 12 teams while the Coach of the Year was voted on by a national panel of 60 sportswriters and broadcasters.

New York Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb was named the 2023 WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year, the first time the Liberty have won the award.

Connecticut Sun head coach Stephanie White was named the 2023 WNBA Coach of the Year. White is the fourth former player to win the award, joining Becky Hammon (2022), Sandy Brondello (2014) and Suzie McConnell-Serio (2004).

The rest of the season awards will be announced in the coming days:

Sept. 18: Sixth Player of the Year

Sept. 21: Most Improved Player

Sept. 26: Most Valuable Player

Oct. 2: Rookie of the Year and All-Rookie team

Oct. 5: Defensive Player of the Year and All-Defensive teams

Oct. 13: All-WNBA first and second teams

Oct. 24: Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire