Connecticut Sun WNBA draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2023 WNBA draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Connecticut Sun:

Round 2 (No. 22 overall) - Alexis Morris, guard, LSU

Round 3 (34) - Ashten Prechtel, forward, Stanford

Connecticut Sun's last five top draft picks:

