Connecticut Sun win 84-77 in defensive slugfest vs Washington Mystics, UConn rookie Aaliyah Edwards

UNCASVILLE — The Connecticut Sun entered the third quarter against the Washington Mystics on Friday trailing by four, but the team escaped with an 84-77 comeback victory at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Center Brionna Jones took over down the stretch, logging two of her three field goals in the fourth quarter. Jones finished with seven points, seven rebounds and a steal in just 20 minutes as she returns from a ruptured Achilles on restricted playing time.

Momentum built for the Sun in the final five minutes as All-Star DeWanna Bonner sank back-to-back layups, then sealed the win with a put back in the final seconds. She ended with a team-high 22 points plus six rebounds and a team-high six steals after scoring just eight before halftime.

The Sun trailed by two after a quarter against the Mystics, largely thanks to an abysmal shooting performance. The team went just 1-for-7 from 3-point range and hits 37.5% from the floor while Washington went 3-for-5 on outside shots. Still, Connecticut’s stifling defense has three steals by the end of the first quarter, and the home team controlled the turnover margin forcing nine while giving up just five.

Offensive production remained a struggle for both teams before halftime. While Connecticut’s volume of outside shots decreased in the second quarter, they entered the locker room just 2-for-13 on 3-pointers and shooting 32.4% from the floor. Karlie Samuelson dominated for the Mystics shooting 5-for-5 from the field for 14 first-half points, but no teammate logged more than four.

Former UConn star Moriah Jefferson got hot in her second career appearance for the Sun, hitting both of the team’s 3-pointers before halftime. DiJonai Carrington was Connecticut’s only double-digit scorer in the first half with 10 points, and she and Jefferson combined to account for 18 of the team’s 36 points.

After putting up 16 points in the season opener against the Indiana Fever, Carrington finished just two points shy of her career-high with 21 on Friday. She went 7-for-7 at the free throw line and added four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.

Connecticut star Alyssa Thomas had an underwhelming day by her usual standards but still finished with a near triple-double logging 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Thomas shot 3-for-7 from the field but hit 100% on seven free-throw attempts.

Aaliyah Edwards, a 2024 All-American at UConn, had a strong showing in her first return to Connecticut since she was selected No. 6 overall by the Mystics in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Edwards logged six points shooting 3-for-5 plus two rebounds and a block. However, she got her ‘welcome to the league’ moment from former Huskies teammate Olivia Nelson-Ododa in the first quarter when the third-year veteran blocked her layup attempt in the first quarter.

Edwards received more minutes against the Sun, 19, than the 14 she saw in Washington’s opener, likely at least in part because of the injury to starter Brittany Sykes. The veteran guard exited the game six minutes into the first quarter with an apparent left leg injury that she was unable to bear weight on, and she did not return.

The Sun faced their largest deficit after the third down 56-52. Washington opened up a six-point lead early in the fourth, but Bonner hit a layup to become the team’s second double-digit scorer and keep Connecticut within two scores. Carrington and Thomas drew back-to-back fouls against Edwards to make it a one-point game.