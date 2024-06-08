Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty preview capsule

Jun. 7—LOCATION — Mohegan Sun Arena

Tip: 1 p.m. (ABC)

Probable starters: Liberty, 6-1 F Kayla Thornton (5.4 ppg), 6-0 F Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (13.0 ppg, 3.0 apg), 6-4 F Breanna Stewart (19.9 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 3.5 apg), 6-6 F Jonquel Jones (13.6 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 2.6 apg), 5-11 G Sabrina Ionescu (17.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 5.3 apg).

Sun, 5-10 G Ty Harris (10.7 ppg, 3.6 apg), 5-11 G DiJonai Carrington (11.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.1 apg), 6-4 G DeWanna Bonner (19.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.0 apg), 6-2 F Alyssa Thomas (13.0 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 8.8 apg), 6-3 F Brionna Jones (13.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg).

Noteworthy: The Sun (9-0) put their unbeaten record on the line against the Liberty (9-2) in a game which will likely determine who represents the WNBA's Eastern Conference in the Commissioner's Cup final, with teams playing each of five conference opponents once for that distinction. But just like all the other big-picture questions about the Sun's torrid start, Connecticut head coach Stephanie White answered the one about this game against New York in much the same way. This is just step No. 10, she said, in a 40-game season. "Yes, it's New York, but again it's June," White said this week. "How do we position ourselves for success? How do we gain confidence? How do we make them uncomfortable? How do we see where we need to be to beat them in a series when it comes to the postseason? It's just the next step in our journey and it comes against an outstanding team." ... The Sun last played Tuesday, beating the Washington Mystics 76-59 at Mohegan Sun Arena led by DeWanna Bonner's 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. It was Bonner's fifth game this season with 20-or-more points and the seventh in which she led the team in scoring. ... The Sun's Thomas is first in the league with 8.8 assists per game and sixth in rebounds (9.3), while Jones is second in field goal percentage at .622. The Sun allow their opponents the fewest points per game at 69.3. ... The Liberty beat the Sun 82-79 in a preseason game. Last year, New York was 4-0 against Connecticut during the regular season and later eliminated the Sun in the WNBA semifinals. ... The Sun will likely be without Moriah Jefferson (right ankle), listed as questionable. The Liberty have starting guard Courtney Vandersloot listed as doubtful, due to personal reasons, and center Nyara Sabally out with a back injury. ... The Liberty are on a five-game winning streak and 3-0 in Commissioner's Cup play. The Sun are 2-0 against Commissioner's Cup opponents.

— Vickie Fulkerson