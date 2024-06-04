Connecticut Sun vs. Washington Mystics preview capsule

Jun. 3—LOCATION — Mohegan Sun Arena

Tip: 7 p.m. (NBC Sports Boston)

Probable starters: Mystics, 6-5 C Stefanie Dolson (7.6 ppg), 6-5 C Shakira Austin (11.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg), 5-8 G Julie Vanloo (8.4 ppg, 5.6 apg), 6-0 G Karlie Samuelson (9.8 ppg), 5-10 G Ariel Atkins (13.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.4 apg, 2.1 spg).

Sun, 5-10 G Ty Harris (10.3 ppg, 3.3 apg), 5-11 G DiJonai Carrington (12.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg), 6-4 G DeWanna Bonner (19.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg), 6-2 F Alyssa Thomas (13.8 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 9.0 apg), 6-3 F Brionna Jones (13.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg).

Noteworthy: Eight. The Sun have now stretched their season-opening winning streak to eight games, their best start in program history, and sit No. 1 in ESPN's WNBA Power Rankings. Connecticut is also 1-0 in a five-game Commissioner's Cup series that will encompass the next two weeks. On Monday, Thomas was named the league's Eastern Conference Player of the Month (14.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game in May) and head coach Stephanie White was honored as the WNBA's Coach of the Month. "It's a 40-game season," Thomas said following Sunday's win in Atlanta. "There's a lot of basketball to be played. Right now it's just about us getting better each and every game. ... The job's not done and we've just got to continue on." "Our team is on a mission," White said. "We've been locked in. We've got a veteran group. We've got a group that is hungry to compete for a championship. They've been really locked in." ... The Sun beat the Mystics 84-77 on May 17 in Connecticut. Bonner led the way with 22 points in that win, Carrington had 21 and Thomas finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Karlie Samuelson had 18 points for Washington. ... The Mystics dropped to 0-8 following Friday's 90-79 loss to the New York Liberty, matching the worst start ever for the franchise. Atkins had 15 points to lead Washington, which has missed starting point guard Brittney Sykes for six straight games due to a high ankle sprain. ... UConn 2024 grad Aaliyah Edwards is averaging 20.1 minutes off the bench for the Mystics, with 6.5 points and 4.3 rebounds. An All-American at UConn, Edwards was selected sixth overall by Washington in this year's WNBA Draft. ... Connecticut guard Moriah Jefferson will miss the game due to a right ankle injury.

— Vickie Fulkerson