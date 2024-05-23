Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx preview box

May 22—LOCATION — Mohegan Sun Arena

Tip: 7 p.m. (NBC Sports Boston)

Probable starters: Lynx, 6-4 F Alanna Smith (19.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.0 apg), 6-1 F Napheesa Collier (24.5 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 2.5 apg), 6-3 F Diamond Miller (5.5 ppg), 5-11 G Kayla McBride (14.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 4.5 apg), 5-8 G Courtney Williams (12.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 6.5 apg).

Sun, 5-10 G Ty Harris (12.3 ppg, 2.7 apg), 5-11 G DiJonai Carrington (17.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.3 spg), 6-4 G DeWanna Bonner (21.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.3 apg, 2.7 spg), 6-2 F Alyssa Thomas (16.7 ppg, 11.7 rpg, 9.3 apg, 2.0 spg), 6-3 F Brionna Jones (7.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.0 spg).

Noteworthy: Both teams are unbeaten. The Sun (3-0) are coming off a 88-84 victory Monday in Indiana, while the Lynx (2-0) last played May 17, defeating the Seattle Storm 102-93. The Sun and the Lynx are meeting for the first time since last year's first-round WNBA Playoff series, with the Sun winning 2-1. Connecticut took the third-and-deciding game 90-75 in Minneapolis. ... The Sun's Thomas was named the WNBA's first Eastern Conference Player of the Week of the season, averaging 13 points, 10.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists over two games. Minnesota's Collier, meanwhile, the UConn graduate, was named the Western Conference Player of the Week, averaging 24.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, including a 29-point performance in the season opener. ... The Sun are playing seven of their first 10 games at home, where they are 41-13 during the regular season since 2021. ... Connecticut's Rachel Banham is listed as questionable for the game due to concussion protocol. ... UConn graduate Dorka Juhasz, who was a member of the All-Rookie Team last year for Minnesota, began the season on the suspended list while she completed her overseas commitment in Italy.