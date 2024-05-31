Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings preview capsule

May 30—LOCATION — Mohegan Sun Arena

Tip: 7:30 p.m. (ION)

Probable starters: Wings, 6-4 F Monique Billings (15.3 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 2.5 apg), 6-2 F Maddy Siegrist (13.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.4 apg), 6-7 C Teaira McCowan (13.6 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 1.4 apg), 5-8 G Arike Ogunbowale (28.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 4.2 apg, 2.4 spg), 5-10 G Sevgi Uzun (6.0 ppg, 5.8 apg).

Sun, 5-10 G Ty Harris (10.3 ppg, 3.2 apg), 5-11 G DiJonai Carrington (13.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.7 apg), 6-4 G DeWanna Bonner (20.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.0 spg), 6-2 F Alyssa Thomas (14.5 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 7.8 apg), 6-3 F Brionna Jones (12.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.3 spg).

Noteworthy: The Sun (6-0) remain as the only unbeaten team in the WNBA, with the franchise's longest win streak ever to start a season. They believe firmly, however, that they still haven't played their best basketball. "We're still working out a lot of kinks, lineups, minute restrictions," the Sun's Thomas said. "There's a lot of room for us to continue to grow. ... For us to start this way when we weren't even picked to make playoffs, it just speaks volumes to the kind of players we have. We know it's a long season, so it's not time for us to get comfortable or feed into that, but just continue to do what we're doing." ... The Sun defeated the Phoenix Mercury 70-47 Monday, holding their opponents to their worst single-game field goal percentage in franchise history (15-for-63, .238). The Mercury were 1-for-27 from 3-point range (3.7%) and finished 41 points under their season average. ... Connecticut's last meeting with Dallas came on Aug. 18, 2023, a 95-75 win for Dallas at Mohegan Sun. The teams split their regular-season series a year ago at two games apiece. ... The Wings (3-2), in the midst of a five-game road trip, are coming off an 84-83 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday. Ogunbowale, the league's leading scorer, paced Dallas with 20 points, four rebounds and four assists. ... UConn grad Lou Lopez-Senechal, making her WNBA debut this season after missing last year due to injury, has played sparingly in four games for Dallas, which was missing Satou Sabally (shoulder), Jaelyn Brown (illness) and Natasha Howard (foot) for the game against the Sparks.

— Vickie Fulkerson