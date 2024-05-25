Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky preview capsule

May 24—LOCATION — Wintrust Arena, Chicago

Tip: 8 p.m. (NBC Sports Boston)

Probable starters: Sky, 6-0 F Michaela Onyenwere (6.0 ppg), 6-3 F Angel Reese (12.0 ppg, 8.7 rpg), 6-3 C Elizabeth Williams (11.0 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.3 apg, 2.7 spg), 5-11 G Marina Mabrey (18.0 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 6.0 apg, 2.3 spg), 5-6 G Dana Evans (11.3 ppg, 5.3 apg).

Sun, 5-10 G Ty Harris (11.0 ppg, 2.8 apg), 5-11 G DiJonai Carrington (14.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg), 6-4 G DeWanna Bonner (21.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.8 spg), 6-2 F Alyssa Thomas (17.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 8.3 apg, 2.0 spg), 6-3 F Brionna Jones (10.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.3 spg).

Noteworthy: The Sun became the lone unbeaten team in the WNBA with an 83-82 victory Thursday night over the Minnesota Lynx at Mohegan Sun Arena. Bonner finished with her fourth straight performance of 20-or-more points, scoring 20, including two free throws to seal the victory with 7.4 seconds remaining in overtime. The Sun trailed by 13. Jones, returning from an Achilles injury that sidelined her for most of last season, had a season-best 19 points, with six rebounds, five assists and three steals in 27 minutes, also a season high. ... Chicago (2-1), meanwhile, will also have a quick turnaround after a 90-81 win Thursday night at New York. In that game, Mabrey led the way with 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds. High-profile rookie Reese, an LSU grad, added 13 points and nine rebounds. The Sky have another highly touted rookie in Kamilla Cardoso of South Carolina, who has yet to make her WNBA debut due to a shoulder injury. ... The Sun won the 2023 season series against the Sky 3-1, but fell in their last meeting with Chicago 102-91. ... Connecticut will return home to play Phoenix at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mohegan.

