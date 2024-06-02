Connecticut Sun vs. Atlanta Dream preview capsule

Jun. 1—LOCATION — Gateway Center Arena at College Park, Atlanta

Tip: 3 p.m. (NBC Sports Boston)

Probable starters: Dream, 6-4 F Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (11.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg), 6-4 C Tina Charles (12.8 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 2.3 apg), 6-0 G Allisha Gray (17.5 ppg, 2.3 apg), 6-2 G Rhyne Howard (18.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.3 apg, 2.8 spg), 6-1 G Haley Jones (4.7 ppg, 3.8 apg).

Sun, 5-10 G Ty Harris (9.9 ppg, 3.3 apg), 5-11 G DiJonai Carrington (12.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg), 6-4 G DeWanna Bonner (19.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.0 apg), 6-2 F Alyssa Thomas (14.6 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 8.7 apg), 6-3 F Brionna Jones (13.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.0 spg).

Noteworthy: The Sun (7-0) begin a five-game span Sunday which will count for the WNBA's Commissioner's Cup. In a revamped format, teams will play each of their conference rivals once from June 1-13, with the team with the best record from each division facing off on June 25. ... On Friday, the Sun edged the Dallas Wings 74-72, with Jones leading the way with 22 points on 10-for-14 shooting and Thomas finishing one rebound shy of a triple-double at 15 points, nine rebounds and 14 assists. Connecticut led 59-50 at the start of the fourth quarter, but Dallas took a 72-69 lead with 1:20 to play on a 3-point field goal by Sevgi Uzun. Thomas made back-to-back layups for the Sun to return them to the lead with 39 seconds remaining. Harris added one free throw for the Sun with 1.2 seconds left and then, following a Dallas timeout, Harris knocked away the inbounds pass to end the game. ... Thomas leads the WNBA with 8.7 assists per game and Jones is second in field goal percentage at .627. ... Atlanta (4-2) also played Friday, beating Las Vegas 78-74. Gray had 24 points and Howard 16 in the win. ... Sunday's game will feature two of the league's top five all-time leading scorers with Atlanta's Charles fourth with 7,192 and Connecticut's Bonner fifth with 7,015. Charles, the former UConn great, signed with Atlanta this season after sitting out last year. She is an eight-time WNBA All-Star and three-time Olympic gold medalist, in addition to being named the WNBA's MVP in 2012.

— Vickie Fulkerson