Connecticut Sun’s Stephanie White wins AP Coach of Year; Thomas named First Team All-WNBA

The Connecticut Sun were well-represented in the Associated Press’ end of season WNBA awards, announced on Tuesday.

Head coach Stephanie White won the AP’s Coach of the Year award in her first season with the Sun. White guided the team, which was picked by many experts to finish in the bottom half of the standings, to a 27-13 record, third-best in the league.

The 27 wins were a franchise record, which is saying a lot for a franchise that has seen 15 playoff appearances and four trips to the WNBA Finals. White joins Atlanta Dream Head Coach Tanisha Wright as the only two former WNBA players to win AP Coach of the Year honors.

White wasn’t the only one honored for her performance this season, however. Sun forward Alyssa Thomas earned AP First Team All-WNBA honors after putting together an MVP-caliber year, averaging 15.9 points, a league-leading 9.9 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Thomas broke several WNBA records this season, including most total assists (316), most double-doubles (28) and most triple-doubles (6).

Former UConn star Breanna Stewart was named the AP’s WNBA Player of the Year, edging out Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson by one vote. Stewart averaged 23 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in her first season with the New York Liberty.

The Sun will face the Minnesota Lynx in the first round of the WNBA playoffs on Wednesday. Game 1 is set to tip at 8 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena.

