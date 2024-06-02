Connecticut Sun rout Atlanta Dream 69-50 to become seventh 8-0 team in WNBA history

The Connecticut Sun extended the most successful start in franchise history to eight consecutive wins on Sunday with a 69-50 victory on the road against the Atlanta Dream.

The Sun (8-0) are just the seventh team in league history to open a season on eight victories in a row, and three of the previous six have gone on to win that year’s WNBA Finals. All have played in the championship series. They are also the only team in 2024 with fewer than two losses.

Connecticut’s decisive victory was powered by 2023 MVP runner-up Alyssa Thomas, who again came just short of a triple-double with eight points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. Thomas recorded her first triple-double in the season opener against the Indiana Fever and is already one of three players in WNBA history to log multiple triple-doubles in a season after setting the league single-season record with eight in 2023.

The Sun continued their trend of underwhelming first quarters, starting 0-for-4 shooting from the field for the second game in a row while Atlanta opened 3-for-4. The Sun struggled to break down the Dream’s defense early, giving up three turnovers in the quarter without forcing any against Atlanta. However, Connecticut settled in immediately to dominate the second quarter an open up a 12-point lead at halftime.

The Sun entered the locker room on a 20-6 run after holding the Dream without a field goal for the last four minutes of the second quarter. DeWanna Bonner powered the offensive hot streak, scoring 12 of her 14 first-half points in the second while grabbing eight rebounds.

However, Bonner picked up a fourth foul early after halftime and spent most of the third quarter on the bench. Tyasha Harris stepped up to fill the scoring void with a clutch 3-pointer to become the second scorer in double-digits, and the Dream continued their offensive slump into the third. The Sun held them for more than five minutes without a field goal while forcing four turnovers in the third quarter.

UConn alum Crystal Dangerfield ended the drought on a jump shot that seemed to energize Atlanta. The Dream went on an 14-6 run with under three minutes left in the third, and four of Connecticut’s points came after Bonner checked back in with a 1:36 on the clock. Bonner recovered from her lowest-scoring performance of the season on Friday to log a team-high 18 points plus 10 rebounds and two blocks against the Dream. The Sun’s starting guards all had a productive day with 15 points from DiJonai Carrington and 13 from Harris, and the two combined for eight rebounds and six assists.

Atlanta entered the matchup with the second-best 3-point percentage in the league, but the Sun held the Dream to just 3-for-16 from beyond the arc. Former UConn star Tina Charles, who had eight-first half points, went scoreless for the entire third quarter and finished with just 12 on 5-for-18 shooting. Charles led Atlanta in rebounding with 12, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with the Sun. Connecticut dominated the paint with 36 points to the Dream’s 26 and logged 45 boards to their 33.