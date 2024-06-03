Advertisement
Breaking News:

Cowboys legend, NFL Hall of Famer Larry Allen dies at 52

Connecticut Sun remain undefeated in 2024 after defeating Atlanta Dream

alex sinatra
·1 min read

The Connecticut Sun defeated the Atlanta Dream on Sunday and are now undefeated in the 2024 WNBA season with an 8-0 record. The Sun are now one of seven teams in WNBA history to start a regular season with eight consecutive wins or better.

The game marked DeWanna Bonner’s eighth consecutive game finishing in double-figures and the 10th time in her 15-year career that she’s had a streak of eight or more games finishing in double digits. Connecticut grabbed a season-high 45 rebounds in the win, with Alyssa Thomas finishing with a rebounds-assists double-double.

The Dream were led by Tina Charles, who finished the game with a double-double, notching 12 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, four steals and one block. However, the effort was not enough to overcome the Sun and the Dream fell 69-50.

This game was part of the WNBA’s in-season tournament, the Commissioner’s Cup. With the win, the Sun earned a $2,000 payment to their 2024 Commissioner’s Cup recipient, Reproductive Equity Now.

The Sun’s next game is at home against the Washington Mystics on Tuesday.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire