Connecticut Sun remain undefeated in 2024 after defeating Atlanta Dream

The Connecticut Sun defeated the Atlanta Dream on Sunday and are now undefeated in the 2024 WNBA season with an 8-0 record. The Sun are now one of seven teams in WNBA history to start a regular season with eight consecutive wins or better.

The game marked DeWanna Bonner’s eighth consecutive game finishing in double-figures and the 10th time in her 15-year career that she’s had a streak of eight or more games finishing in double digits. Connecticut grabbed a season-high 45 rebounds in the win, with Alyssa Thomas finishing with a rebounds-assists double-double.

The Dream were led by Tina Charles, who finished the game with a double-double, notching 12 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, four steals and one block. However, the effort was not enough to overcome the Sun and the Dream fell 69-50.

This game was part of the WNBA’s in-season tournament, the Commissioner’s Cup. With the win, the Sun earned a $2,000 payment to their 2024 Commissioner’s Cup recipient, Reproductive Equity Now.

The Sun’s next game is at home against the Washington Mystics on Tuesday.

