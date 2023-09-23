Connecticut Sun open WNBA semifinals looking for the answer to beat the Liberty

The Connecticut Sun will face the New York Liberty in the WNBA semifinals best of five series starting Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Sun have not beaten the Liberty since July 18, 2022, despite Alyssa Thomas’ MVP-caliber season, and are 0-4 against New York this year. Thomas, who averaged 15.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists during the season, averaged 11.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and six assists in games against the Liberty.

Thomas averaged 23 points per game and DeWanna Bonner 22 per game in the three-game first-round series with Minnesota, which the Sun won 2-1, including a 90-60 blowout of the Lynx in Game 1.

The Liberty, of course, are led by UConn superstar Breanna Stewart and former Sun standout, All-Star Sabrina Ionescu and league MVP Jonquel Jones. Stewart leads New York with 23 points per game and 9.3 rebounds, while Ionescu adds 17 points per game. Jones averaged 11.3 points and 8.4 rebounds.

The Sun’s latest outing against the Liberty on Sept. 1 ended up being their worst loss of the regular season, with Connecticut falling to New York, 89-58. Tiffany Hayes led the Sun with 11 points. Thomas shot 2 for 9 and had eight points, four rebounds and one assist.

Their closest game of the season against New York was a 95-90 loss Aug. 24 at Mohegan Sun, in which Bonner scored 30 points on 12 for 20 shooting. Bonner went 6 for 12 from the 3-point line and had 12 rebounds, while Thomas had 22 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds. The Sun also lost 89-81 in June and 81-65 in May to the Liberty.

The Sun will play two games at Barclays with the second game in the series Tuesday, then return to Mohegan Sun Arena Friday for Game 3. Game 4, if necessary would be Oct. 1 at Mohegan with a Game 5 back in New York on Oct. 3.

New York hasn’t been to the WNBA Finals since 2002 and won its first playoff series since 2015 by beating the Washington Mystics in the first round.