What is the Connecticut Sun mascot? Meet Blaze

Every great team has an energetic mascot to fire up the crowd.

The Connecticut Sun is no different. Meet Blaze, the mascot of the Connecticut Sun.

He is a free-spirited, dancing fuzzy friend cheering on the Sun players to victory. He can be found on the Sun's Tiktok page or at games, having fun with fans.

Blaze's lively orange coat is meant to evoke ideas of a scorching hot sun, referring not only to the sports team but also the casino, the Mohegan Sun.

Why is the basketball team called the Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun mascot entertains during a time-out against the New York Liberty during the second half at the Mohegan Sun Arena in July 2010.

The Connecticut Sun name originates from the team's association with Mohegan Sun, a casino that the team owners also own.

The Mohegan Tribe is one of the Algonquian-speaking indigenous peoples living in the southern New England area.

They also own the Connecticut Sun and the Mohegan Sun as well as the Mohegan Sun Arena, where the Sun play home games.

The Connecticut Sun: What everyone needs to know about the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun in 2024

What is the logo of the Connecticut Sun

The team's logo is something of a modern representation of an ancient Mohegan symbol.

The Connecticut Sun is set to celebrate Indigenous People's Day on July 14 during the Sun’s game against the Phoenix Mercury.

On July 10, the Sun will also celebrate Blaze's birthday, where himself and other mascots will be celebrating his 20th birthday.

