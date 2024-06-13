How Connecticut Sun made history with road win over Sky originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Connecticut Sun won a franchise-record 27 games in 2023. There's a chance they could break that record in 2024.

The Sun moved to 11-1 on the season Wednesday night with an 83-75 win over Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. Reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Month Alyssa Thomas led the way for the visitors with a team-high 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six steals, a season-high.

With Wednesday's victory, Connecticut is now tied for the second-best 12-game start in the last 10 WNBA seasons. The previous four teams to start 11-1 all won the WNBA title, while the 2016 Minnesota Lynx fell to one of those four teams (the 2016 Los Angeles Sparks) after starting the season 12-0.

The Sun's lone loss came Saturday to the New York Liberty, who own the WNBA's second-best record at 11-2. Connecticut fell to the Liberty in last year's WNBA semifinals, so they'd obviously be eager to exact some revenge if these teams met in the postseason again in 2024.

In the meantime, Connecticut has a great chance to continue its strong start this Saturday against the 3-7 Dallas Wings. Its next two games are against the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces, who have scuffled to a 5-5 start.

The Sun have been powered by a stifling defense that's allowing just 71.1 points per game (fewest in the WNBA) and a balanced offensive attack featuring five players averaging double figures in DeWanna Bonner, Brionna Jones, Thomas, DiJonai Carrington and Tyasha Harris.

Connecticut's game vs. the Wings is set for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.

