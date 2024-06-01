Connecticut Sun escape late comeback from Dallas Wings 74-72 to remain lone undefeated WNBA team

UNCASVILLE — The Connecticut Sun kept their undefeated streak alive despite a last-minute scare from the Dallas Wings, escaping with a 74-72 victory at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday.

The Sun entered the fourth quarter with a nine-point lead, but Dallas found another gear to start the first four minutes on an 8-0 run that cut the Sun’s lead to just one point. Back-to-back fouls against superstar foward Alyssa Thomas made it a two-score game again, but the Wings responded again with a 3-pointer from Sevgi Uzun in the final minute that put them up 72-71.

Thomas put Connecticut back in front on a short jump shot with just under 40 seconds to play, and a 3-point attempt by Wings star Arike Ogunbowale rimmed out with 22 seconds remaining. Thomas grabbed the rebound and was fouled, but she missed both free throws to give Dallas one last opportunity. But Tyasha Harris recovered the game-securing rebound off a miss from Uzun and made a free throw for the final two-point lead.

The Sun (7-0) floundered in the opening minutes, starting 0-for-4 from the field as the Wings (3-3) opened up an 11-point lead. All-Star center Brionna Jones struggled to contain 6-foot-7 Teaira McCowan defensively, and she led the Wings in scoring after the first quarter with eight points. Connecticut’s entire starting lineup came out sluggish, all five entering the second quarter with a negative plus-minus. Meanwhile, all four bench players who saw the floor ended the first in the positives.

Thomas was uncharacteristically inefficient in the first quarter shooting 1-for-5 from the field, but she got back to her regular production in the second. Thomas was well on her way to a triple-double at halftime with seven points, six assists and five rebounds, and the 2023 MVP runner-up finished with yet another near triple-double. She finished with 15 points, a season-high 14 assists and nine rebounds plus two steals.

Tiffany Mitchell had arguably her best performance in a Sun uniform, leading the team with five points after the first quarter. Mitchell drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the first that palpably shifted the momentum for Connecticut, cutting the deficit to a single score entering the second. She was also an anchor for the defensive effort with a team-high three steals.

The Sun entered halftime up 40-34 after an 11-0 run in the second quarter gave them their first lead of the game. DeWanna Bonner carried the momentum into the third, scoring four points in under a minute to become the first Connecticut player in double digits. Bonner ended with her least-efficient stat line of the season shooting 5-for-13 but still logged 12 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Connecticut fared far better in the second half against McCowan, holding the Wings center to two points. Olivia Nelson-Ododa was impressive off the bench against the sixth-year veteran, holding her scoreless in nine minutes on the floor while logging two boards and a steal. Jones, who is still on limited playing time recovering from an ACL rupture, finished with a season-high 22 points plus four rebounds in 30 minutes.

Ogunbowale led Dallas with 21 points, just one point better than her season low. The All-Star guard powered the Wings down the stat sheet too with seven assists, four rebounds and two steals, but she shot just 8-for-21 from the field.