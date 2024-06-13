- Connecticut Sun get eleventh win of season after beating Chicago Sky 83-75Highlights from the Connecticut Sun's win over the Chicago Sky Wednesday night, where they became the second team in the league to get their eleventh win.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/wnba/connecticut-sun/connecticut-sun-gets-eleventh-win-of-season-after-beating-chicago-sky-83-75/621397/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Connecticut Sun get eleventh win of season after beating Chicago Sky 83-75</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em>2:14Now PlayingPaused
- Highlights: Sun cruise past Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever in dominant winCheck out full game highlights from the Connecticut Sun's 89-72 win over the Indiana Fever<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/wnba/connecticut-sun/highlights-sun-cruise-past-caitlin-clark-indiana-fever-in-dominant-win/620322/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Highlights: Sun cruise past Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever in dominant win</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>2:21Now PlayingPaused
- Chicago Sky coach says hotel incident was handled very wellA man harassed Chicago Sky players as they exited their team bus upon arriving at their hotel in Washington, D.C. in preparation for Thursday's win over the Mystics<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wnba/chicago-sky/chicago-sky-coach-says-hotel-incident-was-handled-very-well/567859/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Chicago Sky coach says hotel incident was handled very well</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:52Now PlayingPaused
- Sky's Cardoso talks Coach Staley, Coach Weatherspoon, Angel ReeseChicago Sky forward Kamilla Cardoso talked with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams about playing for two legendary coaches, her teammate, Angel Reese, and her winning mentality.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/chicago-sky-cardoso-dawn-staley-weatherspoon-angel-reese/620954/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Sky's Cardoso talks Coach Staley, Coach Weatherspoon, Angel Reese</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>2:18Now PlayingPaused
- Chicago Sky refuse to answer questions on Caitlin Clark after heated 71-70 lossThe Chicago Sky's Chennedy Carter and coach Teresa Weatherspoon quickly shut down any questions about Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark after Saturday's 71-70 loss<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wnba/chicago-sky/chicago-sky-refuse-to-answer-questions-on-caitlin-clark-after-heated-71-70-loss/566182/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Chicago Sky refuse to answer questions on Caitlin Clark after heated 71-70 loss</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:34Now PlayingPaused
- Keenan Allen open to contract extension with Chicago BearsKeenan Allen has one year left on his contract but said he is interested in playing as long as he can<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-videos/keenan-allen-open-to-contract-extension-with-chicago-bears/566916/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Keenan Allen open to contract extension with Chicago Bears</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:12Now PlayingPaused
- Rogers: Tory Taylor was a good draft pick for a team with strong defenseConnor Rogers joins Football Night in Chicago to talk about Bears punter Tory Taylor<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/football-night-in-chicago/rogers-tory-taylor-was-a-good-draft-pick-for-a-team-with-strong-defense/569292/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Rogers: Tory Taylor was a good draft pick for a team with strong defense</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:58Now PlayingPaused
- 5 things to know about USWNT head coach Emma HayesHayes became the 10th full-time head coach for the U.S. Women’s National Team after leading the Chelsea FC Women for the last 11 seasons.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/5-things-to-know-about-emma-hayes/565516/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">5 things to know about USWNT head coach Emma Hayes</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:53Now PlayingPaused
- Sandy Brondello, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones on the Liberty's win over previously undefeated SunPlaying without injured point guard Courtney Vandersloot and having to face the undefeated Connecticut Sun on the road, the Liberty used a big fourth quarter to hand the Sun their first loss of the season 82-75. Head coach Sandy Brondello says Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones led the way, combining for 46 points to help pull off the big win.11:59Now PlayingPaused
Connecticut Sun get eleventh win of season after beating Chicago Sky 83-75
Highlights from the Connecticut Sun's win over the Chicago Sky Wednesday night, where they became the second team in the league to get their eleventh win.
Connecticut Sun get eleventh win of season after beating Chicago Sky 83-75 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston