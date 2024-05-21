Connecticut Sun’s DiJonai Carrington featured with WNBA stars in ad for Kim Kardashian’s ‘Skims’

The explosion in popularity of women’s basketball has been one of the most important stories in sports over the past year, and as superstar rookie Caitlin Clark helps to bring more new fans into the WNBA, the league has become as marketable as ever.

So it only makes sense that ‘Skims,’ a lounge and underwear brand owned by Kim Kardashian, would want to get in on the action. The brand announced a deal with the WNBA as the league’s official underwear partner, and released an advertising campaign ahead of the season that features several WNBA stars, including DiJonai Carrington of the Connecticut Sun.

Carrington is featured alongside the Las Vegas Aces’ Candace Parker and Kelsey Plum, Skylar Diggins-Smith of the Seattle Storm, and rookie forward Cameron Brink of the Los Angeles Sparks.

“When you’re on the court, nothing else matters,” Carrington says in the ad.

Skims has made a big move into sports, specifically basketball, as it also became the official underwear partner of the NBA, and launched a similar advertising campaign with men’s college basketball stars during March Madness, including UConn’s Donovan Clingan.

Carrington, a 26-year-old, 5-11 guard out of Baylor, is in her fourth season in the WNBA, all with the Connecticut Sun. She’s had a breakout season so far, averaging a career-high 17 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists through three games. The Sun are an unbeaten 3-0 to start the season.