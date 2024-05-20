Connecticut Sun’s DeWanna Bonner responds after ESPN’s Pat McAfee admits he didn’t know who she was

Like many people who tuned into Caitlin Clark‘s first-ever WNBA game, which just so happened to also be the season opener for the Connecticut Sun, ESPN’s Pat McAfee found himself learning a lot– not only about the superstar rookie he tuned in to watch, but also those perennial title contenders who ball in a casino.

While discussing the game on his popular television and radio show, McAfee divulged that he didn’t know who Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner was, though he was impressed with her “smooth” game and scoring ability.

“Somebody on the Sun became the fifth-leading scorer in the history of the league last night,” McAfee said. “There are some bucket-getters on that other team that I have never heard of in my life.”

“There are a lot of good players in the W,” one of his co-hosts added, “Which we’re finding out as we go along here as new fans.”

Bonner responded the following day on X.

“Hiii @PatMcAfeeShow!! It’s DB here. Glad you enjoyed the game!! No love lost at all!! Dope that you watched!! Now you can put a name to the face and team @Connecticut Sun!!! Check us out again!!” she wrote.

The Sun-Fever game was the most-watched WNBA game on ESPN in history, peaking at 2.3 million viewers, according to ESPN PR, and it’s fair to say a lot of people were learning not only about Bonner but about her fiancée Alyssa Thomas, the runner-up for WNBA MVP last season, a triple-double machine and four-time All-Star.

Bonner scored a team-high 20 points on 8 of 14 shooting, while Thomas added 13 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for the triple double. Clark also had 20 points, but shot 5 of 15 and committed a single-game WNBA record 10 turnovers.

The Sun and Fever are set to tip off again on Monday night, and in case anyone needs a cheat sheet, we’ll save you the Google.

Here’s what to know about the fifth-leading scorer in WNBA history:

DeWanna Bonner

6-4, Forward

-Age: 36

-15-year WNBA veteran

-Played first 10 seasons with Phoenix Mercury, last 5 with Connecticut Sun

-6,923 career points entering Monday night’s game

-College: Auburn

-Three-time Sixth Player of the Year

-Five-time All-Star

-Two-time WNBA champ

-Won Sixth Player of the Year as a rookie

-Career Averages: 14.9 points, 6.1 rebounds per game

The Sun and Fever tip off their second meeting of the season on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

