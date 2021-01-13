Sun reach four-year extension with coach, GM Curt Miller

The Connecticut Sun are sticking with Curt Miller.

Miller and the Sun agreed to a four-year contract extension that will keep the head coach and general manager in Connecticut through the 2024 season, the team announced on Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not released.

“I’m incredibly proud of the culture and sustained success we have established. So much of that has to do with the players we have had and continue to have here; and their excellence both on and off the court.

“Together, and along with my outstanding staff, I look forward to continuing to work to do all we can to bring a WNBA championship here to Connecticut,” Miller said in a statement, in part. “This team, franchise, and our loyal fan base deserve that, and I’m humbled to continue to have the opportunity to lead them.”

Miller has been with the Sun since 2016, and has compiled an 89-69 overall record. The team went just 10-12 last season inside the WNBA bubble at IMG Academy in Florida, but reached the semifinals in the playoffs after the modified season. The Sun reached the WNBA Finals in 2019 and nearly picked up their first championship in team history, but fell at the end of Game 5 to the Washington Mystics.

Miller was promoted to general manager in 2017, and he won both the Associated Press’ Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year awards after that season.

“Curt has done a tremendous job during his tenure,” Amber Cox, vice president of sports at Mohegan Sun, said in a statement. “He’s built a culture on and off the court that has resulted in sustained success, making this a destination for players, coaches and staff. I’m thrilled to extend Curt’s contract and continue our journey to help bring home the franchise’s first WNBA Championship.”

Curt Miller will now be in Connecticut through the 2024 season. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

