Connecticut Sun announce sellout for 2024 WNBA season opener vs. Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark

UNCASVILLE — For the first time in more than 20 years, the Connecticut Sun will play its 2024 season opener in front of a sold-out crowd at Mohegan Sun Arena when they face the Indiana Fever on Tuesday.

The highly anticipated matchup marks the professional debut of superstar Caitlin Clark, who was drafted No. 1 overall by the Fever. Indiana sold out of season tickets this season, and the Sun more than doubled their season ticket sales compared to 2023. For Tuesday’s opener, 8,910 tickets have been sold as of Monday afternoon.

It is the first time since the Sun’s inaugural game at Mohegan Sun in 2003 against the Los Angeles Sparks, that a home opener has sold out. ESPN is also planning a broadcast to the scale of the WNBA Finals, complete with a WNBA Countdown pregame show and streaming for the first time ever on Disney+. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m.

As of Monday afternoon tickets were still available on secondary markets. A quick check of StubHub revealed seats in the upper reaches of the arena starting at $85.