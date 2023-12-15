Connecticut Sun announce game at TD Garden this summer as WNBA’s Brionna Jones mingles with Jaylen Brown

Thursday evening the Boston Celtics hosted WNBA star Brionna Jones as members of the Connecticut Sun visited TD Garden to watch their NBA counterparts take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jones embraced with Jaylen Brown before the game to take photos and swap jerseys, but the meeting also helped celebrate the news that the Sun are set to play a regular season game at the Garden in Boston this summer.

Jones was one of a number of people from the Sun orbit in attendance for the game who met with their Celtics counterparts prior to the game. Team president Jennifer Rizzotti was in attendance, as was Sun color commentator Ashley Battle, who also works as a scout for Boston. TD Garden president Glen Thornborough was also part of the meet-up. Inviting the Sun to play in Boston is a big opportunity for basketball fans, and Thornborough shared his enthusiasm for the future event in a press release.

“We are excited to host the first WNBA game and welcome New England’s team, The Connecticut Sun, to play at TD Garden this summer,” Thornoborugh said.”We’ve had a record-breaking year of events in 2023 and we are thrilled to be adding more opportunities to celebrate women’s sports in Boston in 2024.”

Rizzotti also shared her own enthusiasm for the announcement and what it may mean for young female sports fans.

“The Sun is New England’s professional women’s basketball team with passionate fans across the region,” Rizzotti said “Hosting our game in Boston, a place full of such a rich, winning tradition for New England sports, just made sense.”

“We are proud to be New England’s WNBA team, and we can’t wait to shine in Boston.” She added.

Jones has played for the Sun since joining the WNBA in 2017. Notably, Jones won the 2021 Most Improved Player Award before earningSixth Player of the Year honors the following season. Twice Jones has been named to the WNBA All-Star Game, and is a fitting ambassador to such a celebration.

