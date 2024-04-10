Connecticut Sun announce 2024 WNBA broadcast schedule, including opener vs Indiana Fever

The Connecticut Sun will open the 2024 WNBA season on national television against the Indiana Fever on ESPN2, and the team’s broadcast schedule includes three games on non-cable networks.

The Sun’s opener against the Indiana Fever at Mohegan Sun on May 14 is highly anticipated as the professional debut of former Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark, the presumed No. 1 overall pick in Monday’s WNBA Draft. Clark and the Fever will be featured a league-leading 36 times across the league’s national broadcast partners, while the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces will play on national TV 35 times. The Sun will appear 21 times on national broadcasts, with four games across the ESPN family of networks and four times on CBS platforms.

After the opener, the Sun are back on ESPN when they play at the fever on May 20, and they will play their first CBS Sports Network game against the Chicago Sky on May 25. Connecticut’s first game on a non-cable channel is against the New York Liberty on June 8 for a rematch of the 2023 WNBA playoffs.

All games not on national TV will be broadcast locally by NBC Sports Boston. Most games are also available to stream via WNBA League pass or on NBCSports.com. The Sun will also stream two games on Prime Video.

The Sun went 27-13 in 2023 and reached the second round of the postseason for the seventh consecutive year before falling to the Liberty in a 1-3 series. Star guard Alyssa Thomas finished second in MVP voting behind former UConn and Liberty star Breanna Stewart after a career year, averaging a near triple-double with 15.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists. Thomas and 15-year veteran Dewanna Bonner were both named WNBA All-Stars, Bonner for the fifth time in her career and Thomas for the fourth.

2024 WNBA schedule: How to watch Connecticut Sun

May 14: vs Indiana Fever; 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

May 17: vs Washington Mystics; 7:30 p.m., ION

May 20: at Indiana Fever; 7 p.m., ESPN

May 23: vs Minnesota Lynx; 7 p.m., NBC Sports Boston

May 25: at Chicago Sky; 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network

May 28: vs Phoenix Mercury; 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network

May 31: vs Dallas Wings; 7:30 p.m., ION

June 2: at Atlanta Dream; 3 p.m., NBC Sports Boston

June 4: vs Washington Mystics; 7 p.m., NBC Sports Boston

June 8: vs New York Liberty; 1 p.m., ABC

June 10: vs Indiana Fever; 7 p.m., NBC Sports Boston/NBA TV

June 12: at Chicago Sky; 8 p.m., NBC Sports Boston

June 15: at Dallas Wings; 1 p.m., CBS

June 18: vs Los Angeles Sparks; 7 p.m., NBC Sports Boston/NBA TV

June 21: at Las Vegas Aces; 10 p.m., ION

June 23: at Seattle Storm; 3 p.m., NBC Sports Boston

June 27: at Washington Mystics; 7 p.m., NBC Sports Boston/NBA TV

June 28: vs Atlanta Dream; 7:30 p.m., ION

July 1: at Phoenix Mercury; 10 p.m., NBC Sports Boston

July 4: at Minnesota Lynx; 8 p.m., NBC Sports Boston

July 7: vs Atlanta Dream; 1 p.m., NBC Sports Boston

July 10: vs New York Liberty; 11 a.m., NBC Sports Boston

July 14: vs Phoenix Mercury; 1 p.m., ABC

July 16: at New York Liberty; 7 p.m., NBC Sports Boston

Aug. 16: at Dallas Wings; 9:30 p.m., ION

Aug. 18: at Atlanta Dream; 3 p.m., NBC Sports Boston

Aug. 20: vs Los Angeles Sparks; 7 p.m., NBC Sports Boston

Aug. 23: vs. Chicago Sky; 7:30 p.m., ION

Aug. 24: at New York Liberty; 7 p.m., NBC Sports Boston

Aug. 28: at Indiana Fever; 7 p.m., NBC Sports Boston/NBA TV

Aug. 31: at Washington Mystics; 3 p.m., NBC Sports Boston

Sept. 1: vs Seattle Storm; 1 p.m., NBC Sports Boston/NBA TV

Sept. 3: vs Seattle Storm; 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Boston

Sept. 6: vs Las Vegas Aces; 7:30 p.m., ION

Sept. 8: at Los Angeles Sparks; 9 p.m., NBC Sports Boston

Sept. 10: at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Boston

Sept. 13: at Phoenix Mercury; 10 p.m., ION

Sept. 15: at Las Vegas Aces; 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Sept. 17: vs Minnesota Lynx; 7 p.m., NBC Sports Boston

Sept. 19: vs. Chicago Sky; 7 p.m., NBC Sports Boston