Connecticut Sun’s Alyssa Thomas, Stephanie White earn WNBA’s player, coach of month honors

What a month it’s been for the Connecticut Sun.

The start of the WNBA season couldn’t have gone much better for the franchise, which raced out to an 8-0 record, the best in team history. Connecticut is the last remaining unbeaten team in the league this season, and has sat atop WNBA power rankings lists over the last two weeks.

On Monday, the Sun were rewarded for their fast start, as Stephanie White was named the WNBA’s Eastern Conference Coach of the Month and Alyssa Thomas named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month.

Thomas, last season’s MVP runner-up, averaged 14.6 points, 9 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game in May, matching her near-triple-double numbers from a year ago.

This is the fourth time in her 11-year career that Thomas has earned Player of the Month honors.

White earned Coach of the Month honors for the second time in her career.

The Sun will look to go to 9-0 when they take on the Washington Mystics (0-8) on Tuesday at Mohegan Sun Arena.