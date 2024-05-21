Connecticut Sun’s Alyssa Thomas, former UConn star Napheesa Collier named WNBA Players of the Week

Connecticut Sun star Alyssa Thomas is starting her campaign for MVP early this year after finishing runner up in 2023, earning WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors after the first week of the season.

Thomas began 2024 exactly where she left off last year, with a triple-double in the season opener against the Indiana Fever. She nearly added another in a rematch with the Fever Monday, becoming the first player in league history to record 24 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in a single game. The star forward has averaged 13 points, 10.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists through the first three games, marking the first time a WNBA player has accumulated more than 50 points, 35 rebounds, 25 assists and five steals over any three-game stretch.

Thomas has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week 10 times since her first All-Star season in 2017, including a career-best three times in 2023. She also earned the honor after Week 1 of the 2022 season.

In the Western Conference, former UConn star Napheesa Collier built on her career-best season in 2023 to start this year with the Minnesota Lynx. Collier, who was a three-time All-American with the Huskies from 2015-2019, finished fourth in MVP voting last year averaging 21.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

She recorded 20 points and 12 rebounds in Minnesota’s 2024 opener against the Seattle Storm, then had an even more complete showing in the Game 2 rematch with 29 points, nine rebounds and five assists plus six steals and two blocks. She became just the 12th player in WNBA history to register a game with more than 25 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals.

It was Collier’s fifth career Player of the Week honor, placing her in an elite club of Lynx players to receive the award more than five times: Maya Moore (20), Seimone Augustus (7) and Sylvia Fowles (6).

The Players of the Week will go head-to-head on Thursday when the Sun host Minnesota at Mohegan Sun Arena. Connecticut swept two regular-season meetings with the Lynx last season and eliminated them from the WNBA Playoffs in a 2-1 series.