Connecticut still No. 1, but top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports men's basketball poll is shuffled

Connecticut guard Stephon Castle (5) drives the ball against Xavier guard Quincy Olivari (8) in their game at XL Center.

This week in men’s college basketball featured its share of upsets, but the highest ranked teams held serve. As a result, the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll this week has stability at the head of the rankings but chaos everywhere else.

The top five is the same, with No. 1 Connecticut and No. 2 Purdue continuing to monopolize the first-place votes. The Huskies capped off their week with a Sunday demolition of Xavier and remain at the top of 23 ballots with the Boilermakers claiming the rest after surviving a late charge from Rutgers on the road. North Carolina, Houston and Tennessee continue to round out the top five.

The movement begins at No. 6, where Big Ten leader Wisconsin vaults four places. Duke is back up to No. 7, as Kentucky slips a couple spots to No. 8. Kansas falls just one position to No. 9 after a loss at surging Iowa State, and Marquette climbs back to No. 10.

Iowa State makes the biggest jump of the week thanks to that Kansas win, leaping seven places to No. 11. Another Big 12 squad, Texas Tech, also gets a six-spot promotion to No. 15. Auburn tumbles 10 slots to No. 16 after a pair of losses during the week, and Oklahoma plummets 11 notches but stays ranked at No. 24.

No. 21 Alabama and No. 25 TCU rejoin the poll as Colorado State and Memphis drop out.

