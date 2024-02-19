Connecticut still No. 1 as top 10 of USA TODAY Sports men's basketball poll gets shuffled

Connecticut guard Cam Spencer (12) shoots against Marquette guard Kam Jones (1) in the second half at XL Center.

Another eventful week in men’s college basketball has led to unanimity at the top of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

As expected, Connecticut received all 32 first-place nods and retains the No. 1 ranking in undisputed fashion, thanks to the Huskies’ decisive win against then-No. 4 Marquette and Purdue’s upset loss at Ohio State. The Boilermakers only fall one position overall to No. 3 but are no longer getting No. 1 votes.

Big 12 co-leader Houston climbs back up to No. 2, with Monday’s rematch against Iowa State looming. The Cyclones are No. 6 for now, making a four-spot jump. Arizona and Tennessee move back into the top five as Marquette and North Carolina each slip four places to No. 8 and 9 respectively. Duke gains a notch to check in at No. 7, while Kansas falls three places but stays in the top 10.

TOP 25: Complete USA TODAY Sports men's basketball poll

After being one of last week’s big movers, South Carolina yo-yos back down nine spots to No. 20 after a pair of SEC losses. San Diego State returns to the poll at No. 19 after regaining a share of the Mountain West Conference lead. Washington State makes its season debut at No. 22, the first Top 25 appearance for the Cougars since the final poll of the 2007-08 season.

Rejoining the rankings are No. 23 Texas Tech and No. 25 TCU. The dropouts this week are Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Virginia and Indiana State.

